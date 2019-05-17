Jack Ma Warns European Lawmakers Against More Tech Rules

LONDON – Alibaba boss Jack Ma pushed back against European lawmakers who try and regulate the tech industry (via CNBC). He said that he worried “about the worries of Europe.”

Europe ‘Full With Rules And Laws’

Speaking at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, Mr. Ma said that everything the lawmakers do is “full with rules and laws. And everything they think about, they start to worry. When they worry, they make rules and laws. The executive chairman of the Chinese online retail giant explained:

I worry about the worries of Europe. Africa does not worry. Asia does not worry. What are they worried about?

Discussing the growing development of AI, Mr. Ma said that his firm “arrest and catch a lot of thieves” with the technology. “If you think the technology revolution is a problem, I’m sorry to say a problem just started. If you think it’s an opportunity, the opportunity just started, the only thing is your mentality,” he added.