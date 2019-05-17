UK Only Behind the Mac Music Page Live

LONDON: Apple launched a UK only part of its website Friday. Called Behind the Music, the page highlights the Apple products’ long-standing connections with the music industry.

Making Music on a Mac

The page explained all the ways people can use a Mac and other Apple products to compose, record, and mix. A video showing creating using Apple products and shots of stars like Sir Paul McCartney, David Bowey, and Stormzy featured prominently. The page proclaimed:

Mac is the instrument of choice for musicians everywhere. From your very first note to that breakthrough moment, Mac helps you develop as an artist and a performer.

The page sold hardware from Mac computers to iRig interfaces. It also promoted software like Logic Pro X, GarageBand, and MainStage and highlighted music-focussed Today at Apple sessions in the UK.