The maintenance release patch notes include six bug fixes in the Mac App Store, but the full patch notes on Apple’s site—and included in full in the article—list more than a hundred bug fixes. Most are minor GUI and performance-related fixes.
Apple Updates Logic Pro X with Project-Wide Tempo Controls, New Effects
The update to Apple’s digital audio workstation (DAW) includes Smart Tempo, project-side tempo controls, as well as four new effects.
Logic Pro X Optimized for iMac Pro, Including Support for Up to 36 Cores [Update]
So far, Apple has announced 8, 10, 14, and 18 core versions of the iMac Pro, making this version of Logic Pro X one that looks towards the future. [Updated with download size.]
These Are the Apple Pro App Versions Compatible with macOS High Sierra
Apple alerted some owners of its pro apps that older versions may not run on macOS High Sierra—here are the version numbers that will.
Apple Bundles Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Other Pro Apps for Education for $199.99
Apple announced Pro Apps Bundle for Education Thursday. It includes all of the company’s pro software—Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage—in one bundle for $199.99. “The industry-leading apps used by professional video editors and musicians are now available at a special price for qualifying college students, teachers, and education institutions,” the company said. Purchased individually outside of the education channel, these apps would total $629.95. This is no substitute for new professional Mac hardware, but it is a statement of support for the pro market, and it comes in the wake of CEO Tim Cook telling shareholders that Apple cares about the pro market. Getting students embedded with Apple’s software is a good way to hook them into the Apple ecosystem.
Apple Releases Logic Pro X 10.3.1 with Security Fix, Improved Regions and iOS GarageBand Support
Apple released Logic Pro X 10.3.1 Tuesday. The update includes a security fix for maliciously crafted GarageBand files. It also improves the way regions perform, edits, and the ability to share 44.1kHz projects to GarageBand for iOS.
FCC Net Neutrality, Backdoor Hacks, and New Apple Products - ACM 394
Outgoing FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler made a plea for the incoming administration to protect Net Neutrality. Bryan and Jeff discuss whether that plea is likely to fall on deaf ears [spoiler: yes, it will]. They also discuss the implications of the Cellebrite hack, and the fact that Apple released two product updates this week.
Apple Offers 'Major Updates' to Logic Pro X and GarageBand
Apple announced “major updates” to GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro X on Wednesday (for NAMM), going so far as to issue a press release for the updates. The consumer-oriented GarageBand is getting the Alchemy synthesizer and a new browser for finding and using sounds. Apple’s professional DAW—Logic Pro X—gets support for Touch Bar, Track Alternatives, an updated interface, and other changes. Both updates are free.