Apple Pay VP Jennifer Bailey Talks Cryptocurrency in Interview

At a private event in San Francisco, Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey talks with CNN about Apple Pay and cryptocurrency (via CNN).

Apple Coin

On today’s episode of Daily Observations, Bryan Chaffin speculated that Apple probably won’t create its own form of cryptocurrency like Facebook. Instead, it’s possible that Apple might make the App Store and its operating systems more friendly to the currency.

We’re watching cryptocurrency. We think it’s interesting. We think it has interesting long-term potential.

While talking about Apple Pay’s strengths, like security and privacy, Ms. Bailey notes that going cashless with the service makes it difficult for customers to tip, so that might be a future feature for Apple Pay. Another possibility is that one day, Apple customers in the United States might be able to store their passport and other government IDs within Wallet.

