Judge Says Apple Must Answer for iCloud Restrictions

Apple will have to defend its iCloud storage practices in court. A federal judge in California denied the company’s motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing the market for digital storage on iPhones.

The lawsuit challenges Apple’s requirement that users back up essential iPhone data, including settings, only through iCloud. While the system allows third-party apps to store photos and documents, it restricts backups for critical files to its own service. The result, according to the suit, is limited consumer choice and higher costs.

Judge Allows Antitrust Claim to Proceed

As reported by Reuters, U.S. District Judge Eumi Lee ruled that the plaintiffs presented enough evidence to pursue their antitrust claim. The suit argues that Apple’s policy forces users to buy iCloud storage plans because no alternative options exist for certain backups.

The lead plaintiff, a Los Angeles resident, was paying $2.99 a month for iCloud when she filed the suit. Her legal team wants to represent tens of millions of iCloud customers nationwide. Apple defended its system, saying it ensures data security and urged the court to dismiss the complaint as too late. However, Judge Lee said the case was filed within the legal timeframe.

Implications for Apple’s Storage Policy

If the court finds Apple in violation of antitrust law, the ruling could pressure the company to loosen its restrictions on backups or increase the 5GB of free storage it offers. That change would mark a significant shift for iOS users and Apple’s cloud ecosystem.

According to the court documents, the case is Felix Gamboa v. Apple Inc, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Apple has not yet commented publicly on the ruling.