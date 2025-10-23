Leak says iPhone Fold will use Apple’s A20 Pro chip built on 2nm

Apple’s next-generation A20 chip lineup is shaping up to power the iPhone 18 series and the company’s first foldable iPhone. A recent leak claims the new foldable will use the same high-end A20 Pro chip found in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

According to details shared on Weibo by Mobile Phone Chip Expert, Apple plans two versions of the A20: the regular A20 for the base iPhone 18 and the A20 Pro for higher-end models and the foldable. The leaker did not mention which chip will appear in the next iPhone Air, but it’s likely to use the A20 Pro, similar to the current model that runs on the A19 Pro.

Two versions, one process

Apple will continue its two-tier chip strategy, just as it has done since the A17 generation. The A20 and A20 Pro will both use TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process, marking a major step forward from the 3nm series used in the A17, A18, and A19 chips. This new process should deliver faster performance and better power efficiency.

The leak also suggests some A20 variants could have integrated RAM on the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This design may make the chips smaller and more efficient since the memory won’t need to connect through a separate interposer.

Expected iPhone lineup

Apple is reportedly preparing a split launch for the iPhone 18 series, starting in September 2026, followed by a second wave in March 2027.

September 2026:

iPhone 18 Pro (A20 Pro)

iPhone 18 Pro Max (A20 Pro)

iPhone Fold (A20 Pro)

Possibly iPhone Air 2 (A20 Pro)

March 2027:

iPhone 18e (chip not confirmed)

iPhone 18 (A20)

If the timeline holds, Apple will announce the A20 Pro next year alongside the Pro and Fold models, with the standard A20 chip debuting the following spring.

Both versions of the A20 should bring the biggest year-over-year upgrade in years. The 2nm design, smaller chip size, and possible on-die memory all point toward a faster and more efficient iPhone lineup. And for the first time, Apple’s foldable phone will share the same top-tier performance as its Pro flagships.