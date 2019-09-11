LG Launches 8K TVs With AirPlay 2 Support

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

LG launched two new 8K televisions in the U.S. Wednesday. The devices support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

LG Signature 8K TV

LG 8K, Upscaling, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support

The sets are the the signature 8K OLED TV and the LG 8K Nanocell TV. The signature model is 88-inches, with a RRP of $29,999. The NanoCell model is 75-inches with a RRP of $4,999. LG said both devices support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. They also have the Google Assistant and Alexa build built in and come with four HDMI 2.1 ports.

LG NanoCell 8k

The new NanoCell 8K television.

Both models feature upscaling too. The company upgraded noise reduction from four- to up to six-steps too. Consequently, it said that users get the full benefit of over  33 million pixels when converting 4K or Full HD content. The new sets are powered by the a9 Gen 2 8K chip.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of