Liquid Glass rolls out to TestFlight and Apple Support App

Apple just pushed the Liquid Glass design to two core utilities: TestFlight and Apple Support. You’ll see layered icons, rounded controls, and floating navigation bars that has same UI as the rest of iOS 26. Apple is one more step closer to give you one visual language across its apps.

What changed

Open Apple Support and you’ll spot a new layered icon and a refreshed bottom navigation bar. Version 5.11 adds iOS 26 compatibility with Liquid Glass, plus the usual performance fixes. You get the same look and feel Apple is rolling out system-wide, so moving between apps feels consistent.

TestFlight also now fits the new style. Apple updated the icon with simplified propellers and added Liquid Glass interface elements. You gain accessibility improvements such as VoiceOver, Voice Control, and Larger Text. A new Tester Matching feature helps you discover betas that fit your interests, which should make trying quality apps faster.

Why it matters

Liquid Glass isn’t a skin. Apple built it as the foundation of iOS 26, with real-time depth, translucency, and focus effects that carry from icons to controls. You get clearer hierarchy, more legible surfaces, and fewer visual jumps as you move around your phone. Apple positioned this as its broadest design update in years.

AI-assisted support

Apple has also been testing an automated Support Assistant inside the Support app. You start with automated troubleshooting and escalate to a human when needed. If you want quick fixes for common issues before a handoff, this flow saves time.

Open the App Store and search for Apple Support, then tap Update. Search for TestFlight and update to the latest build. Restart your iPhone if the new icons or UI elements don’t appear immediately.

Both apps are free to download. Apple’s iOS 26 feature overview and newsroom announcement explain Liquid Glass.