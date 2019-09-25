Logitech Releases MK470 Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Logitech has launched a new product combination: A slim, wireless keyboard and mouse combo called MK470.
MK470
With a minimalist design, the MK470 combo will neaten up your desk. This is a full keyboard with FN keys and a number pad on the right. Plug the USB wireless receiver into your computer and get a 2.4Ghz connection with a 32-foot range. The mouse has a battery life of 18 months while the keyboard’s battery lasts for 36 months.
Mouse Dimensions
- Height x Width x Depth:
- 1.04 in (26.5 mm) x 2.32 in (59 mm) x 4.21 in (107 mm)
- Weight: 3.53 oz (100 g)
Keyboard Dimensions
- Height x Width x Depth:
- 14.40 in (373.5 mm) x 5.66 in (143.9 mm) x 0.83 in (21.3 mm)
- Weight (with batteries): 19.68 oz (558 g)
Pick up the MK470 combor for US$49.99.
