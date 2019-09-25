Half of U.S. Households Subscribe to Netflix

50% of U.S. households subscribe to Netflix, according to new research by Leichtman Research Group (LRG). It combined the streaming service’s data with that of the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate the figure.

More Households ‘Have’ Netflix Than ‘Subscribe’

The note referenced previous research that found that 60% of U.S. households have the service. The discrepancy between the two figures comes from the difference between “have” Netflix and “Subscribe” to it. The researchers explained:

This discrepancy is a result of the sharing of Netflix subscriptions, which is common among all streaming services.

They added that “with the aid of shared accounts, a whopping 81% of ages 18-34 have Netflix.” Apple appears to have accepted and embraced the idea of account sharing, regularly referring to families have a subscription to Apple TV+.

In total, 74% of U.S. households have a streaming video on demand (SVOD) service, the researchers said. By comparison, major pay-TV providers lost around 1,530,000 subscribers in the second of 2019, they noted.