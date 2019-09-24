Apple’s China Clean Energy Fund Invests in Three Wind Farms

Apple’s China Clean Energy fund has invested in three wind farms, the company announced on Tuesday. They will supply a total of 134 megawatts of energy to the country’s national power grid.

First Projects from China Clean Energy Fund

The three wind farms are in the Hunan and Hubei regions. Concord New Energy Group and Fenghua Energy Investment Group developed the sites. The Concord wind farms at Jing Tang and Zhang Tang in Hunan both generate 48MW of energy, while the Fenghua wind farm in Hubei generates 38MW. Together, they will generate one-tenth of the overall energy the China Clean Energy Fun is expected to produce.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives said:

To see these projects completed and already supplying clean energy to the grid is really exciting. We are proud that suppliers participating in the fund share our commitment to supporting innovative energy solutions, cutting emissions and fighting climate change.

Projects That ‘Show What’s Possible’

Apple launched the China Clean Energy Fund in 2018. It involves Apple and 10 of its Chinese suppliers. The firms will invest nearly $300 million by 2022. “We’re confident that these programs can be used as a model globally to help achieve our goal of 100 percent clean energy”, Ms. Jackson commented. “The projects in China show what’s possible when companies, governments and innovators step up together to address climate change.”

Hao Peng, chairman and president of Sunway Communication, an Apple supplier that invested in the fund, said: