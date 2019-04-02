Logitech Announces Slim Folio Pro Keyboard Case

Logitech is coming out with a Slim Folio Pro keyboard case for the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen).

Slim Folio Pro

The keyboard case has a backlit keyboard with a full row of iOS shortcut keys, along with a slot for your Apple Pencil. It pairs with your iPad via Bluetooth, which means the case needs to be occasionally recharged. Logitech says the battery lasts up to three months on a single charge.

Many of us work away from a traditional desk these days, so whether your office is at the kitchen table, a couch, a neighborhood cafe or an airport lounge you need a complete and easy typing solution. The new Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO brings even more versatility to iPad Pro, with a high performance backlit keyboard layout that lets you work at your highest level. With one click it makes your iPad Pro more like a laptop for easy typing whenever and wherever you need it. Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech

The 11-inch case is available for US$119.99, and the 12-9-inch case is US$129.99. You can buy both here. Logitech will be sending me a case for my 11-inch iPad Pro, and I’ll be writing a review of it in the next couple weeks.

