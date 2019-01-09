London Firms Attracted Most VC Funding in Europe in 2018

LONDON – London attracted more venture capital investment than any other region in Europe in 2018, the latest figures showed. London based tech firms received almost twice as much as those in Europe.

Highest Venture Capital Investment in Europe, but Down From 2017

Firms in London received £1.8 billion in venture capital investment, the latest data from Pitchbook showed (via the Telegraph). In total, British tech received £2.59 billion of investment. By comparison, Berlin received £797 million of venture capital, while Paris received £936.5 million. The English city of Cambridge received £96.2 million of venture capital funding.

Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business, said: “These figures demonstrate that London is going from strength to strength as a global hub for technology, innovation, and creativity. The fantastic success of our tech sector is rooted in our city’s openness and our diverse, international talent pool.”