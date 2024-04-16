Lossless Music Coming to Spotify With New “Music Pro” Subscription

Spotify has been rumored for years to introduce a lossless music service tier. It’s something Apple Music has had for a while now. However, Spotify still doesn’t offer that to its users. Considering it’s the most popular music streaming service in the world, that’s very odd.

Now, The Verge reports that Spotify will launch a tier subscription called “Music Pro”. Music Pro” would include a series of features, like lossless audio, or an music optimizer if the user is wearing headphones. At the moment The Verge doesn’t know what Spotify plans to charge monthly for “Music Pro”.

The Verge claims Spotify’s code reveals the company will offer FLAC audio files up to 24-bit/44.1kHz. That’s very good sound quality, but it falls short of the 24-bit/192kHz that Apple Music supports. Moreover, in Apple’s case that quality is available to all subscribers. However, it seems that only those who pay more money than the basic tier will be able to access it in Spotify.

However, it is important to note that the majority of users won’t notice the difference between regular and lossless sound quality. Most use basic headphones, AirPods (or any other Bluetooth headsets), or simply headphones that are not good enough to play that music. Therefore, we recommend analyzing what kind of headphones we have before paying more for something we won’t enjoy.

Source