Low-Cost MacBook with iPhone A18 Chip Set for Early 2026

Apple plans to release a new entry-level MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip, marking the first time the company offers a MacBook priced below $999. Production of components is expected to start next month, with full-scale manufacturing likely before the end of 2025. If the schedule holds, the laptop could launch in early 2026.

First MacBook with iPhone Processor

The current MacBook Air, starting at $999, has long been Apple’s most affordable notebook. In June, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the company is developing a lower-cost model using the A18 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. This shift would move away from the M-series processors used in recent MacBooks.

Kuo said production is planned for late 2025 or early 2026. He also suggested the device may be available in multiple colors, including silver, pink, and yellow. While no price was confirmed, speculation points to a starting price of $699, with educational discounts bringing it down to $599.

Component Production Timeline

A report from DigiTimes states that some components for the new MacBook will enter production in September 2025. This timeline would allow Apple to begin final assembly before year-end. If that happens, the device could be ready for sale in the first quarter of 2026.

Sources familiar with the project believe the A18 Pro chip will deliver enough performance for typical MacBook Air users. Benchmarks suggest it could match or even outperform the M1 MacBook Air in certain tasks, with single-core performance sitting between the M3 and M4 chips. This capability would make it a strong option for students and budget-conscious buyers without compromising usability.