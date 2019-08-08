Apple Awarded Patent for Mac Face ID

Apple was recently granted a patent for Mac Face ID with a smart auto-wake feature. This version sounds more intelligent than iPhone and iPad Face ID.

The patent abstract notes:

One embodiment may take the form of a method of operating a computing device in a reduced power state and collecting a first set of data from at least one sensor. Based on the first set of data, the computing device determines a probability that an object is within a threshold distance of the computing device and, if so, the device activates at least one secondary sensor to collect a second set of data.

Based on the second set of data, the device determines if the object is a person. If it is a person, a position of the person relative to the computing device is determined and the computing device changes its state based on the position of the person. If the object is not a person, the computing device remains in a reduced power state.