Apple released macOS 11.2.3 on Monday. It contains a WebKit security update and is recommended for all users.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 Contains WebKit Security Update

To install the latest version go to System Preferences > Software Update > Update Now. A support document spotted by MacRumors outlines the Webkit security update brought in with this latest version of the operating system. It says that “a memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.” The issue was found by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, and Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research, the document states.