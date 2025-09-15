MacOS Sequoia 15.7 released for users keeping Sequoia

Apple is rolling out macOS Sequoia 15.7, a maintenance update focused on security and stability. Apple’s notes for the 15.7 release candidate flagged security fixes, and today’s rollout arrives alongside the big macOS “Tahoe” 26 upgrade for those ready to jump to the new design.

For Mac users who prefer to wait before adopting Tahoe 26, installing 15.7 keeps Sequoia devices protected while you sit out the first wave of a major OS. You can grab it from System Settings → General → Software Update.

If this strategy sounds familiar, it mirrors what iPhone users are seeing with iOS 18.7 as a safer alternative to iOS 26. Read our quick explainer here: iOS 18.7 for iPhone released as alternative to iOS 26.

We’ll update if Apple publishes specific CVE details for 15.7’s patches. For now, consider this one a recommended install to stay current on security while remaining on Sequoia.