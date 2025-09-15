iOS 18.7 for iPhone released as alternative to iOS 26

Apple has released iOS 18.7 for iPhone alongside the headline-grabbing iOS 26. The update is aimed at users who want to stay on iOS 18 for now, delivering important bug fixes and security updates without the big interface shift and new features found in iOS 26. Apple’s brief notes say the release is “recommended for all users.”

In Software Update, iOS 18.7 appears as the primary recommendation, while iOS 26 sits further down the page. That positioning underscores Apple’s two-track rollout: one path for early adopters ready for the Liquid Glass redesign, and one for those prioritizing stability and security on familiar ground.

If you’re not ready to jump to iOS 26, installing iOS 18.7 keeps your device protected and performance steady while you wait out the first wave of a major OS launch.