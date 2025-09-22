macOS Tahoe 26.1 Developer Beta 1 Released

Apple has released the first developer beta of macOS Tahoe 26.1, just a week after the official rollout of macOS 26. The update, identified as build 25B5042k, appears to focus on stability improvements and bug fixes rather than introducing headline features.

As the first beta following a major release, macOS 26.1 is expected to address early issues reported by users. Developers testing the build will likely notice refinements in performance and reliability across the system.

While Apple sometimes surprises testers with smaller features or adjustments in these interim updates, there are no confirmed additions yet. The emphasis remains on polishing the experience delivered in macOS 26, particularly around the new Liquid Glass design elements.

How to Install the Beta

Developers can access the update through System Settings. Navigate to General > Software Update, tap the “i” icon beside Beta Updates, and select the macOS Developer Tahoe Beta from the menu. Apple advises installing beta software only on secondary devices, since test builds often include instability or compatibility issues. Backing up your Mac before installing remains a best practice.

macOS 26.1 developer beta 1 is part of Apple’s broader beta cycle, which also covers iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. The focus on bug fixes suggests Apple is working quickly to smooth out the experience of macOS 26 for early adopters.

While new features are unlikely in this release, Apple has a history of slipping in small enhancements, so developers will continue monitoring closely.