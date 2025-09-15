macOS Tahoe 26 Released: What’s New and How to Update Your Mac

Apple has officially released macOS Tahoe, its latest operating system for Mac. This update brings a refined design, smarter automation, and deeper iPhone integration. With Liquid Glass visuals, a dramatically improved Spotlight, and a native Phone app, macOS Tahoe aims to make your Mac more personal, efficient, and capable.

A fresh design with Liquid Glass

macOS Tahoe introduces Liquid Glass, a visual system that refracts and reflects on-screen elements. Controls and menus feel more defined. The menu bar now sits transparent, so the display feels larger. Icons gain new color-tinted and clear styles. Control Center provides more customization, and widgets can live directly on the desktop instead of sitting only in Notification Center.

Spotlight becomes more powerful

Credits: Apple

Spotlight now rivals dedicated launchers by adding:

Clipboard history : lets you access multiple copied items, though it clears after eight hours.

: lets you access multiple copied items, though it clears after eight hours. New browsing tabs : Applications, Files, Clipboard, and Actions.

: Applications, Files, Clipboard, and Actions. Quick Keys: shortcut commands that perform tasks instantly, like composing emails or running automations.

Apple positions this as the most significant update to Spotlight, turning it into a central hub for actions, not just search.

Smarter shortcuts and automation

Shortcuts can run automatically. You can trigger them at a set time, when you save a file to a folder, or when you connect to an accessory. Apple Intelligence powers intelligent actions that summarize text, produce images, and feed AI responses into workflows. The aim is to reduce repetitive steps and let complex tasks run without manual steps.

iPhone features on Mac

Continuity grows stronger in Tahoe with two major additions:

Phone app : lets you make and manage calls on Mac, with features like Call Screening to identify unknown callers and Hold Assist to save time while waiting for service.

: lets you make and manage calls on Mac, with features like Call Screening to identify unknown callers and Hold Assist to save time while waiting for service. Live Activities: real-time updates from iPhone apps, such as food deliveries or ride-sharing, now appear directly in the Mac menu bar.

Apple says these features reduce interruptions by bringing essential iPhone functions to Mac without breaking focus.

Beyond the headline features, Tahoe introduces these apps and refinements:

Journal : now available on Mac, supporting photos, audio, and location data.

: now available on Mac, supporting photos, audio, and location data. Photos : redesigned with pinned collections, faster filtering, and customizable tile sizes.

: redesigned with pinned collections, faster filtering, and customizable tile sizes. FaceTime : adds personalized Contact Posters and clearer group typing indicators.

: adds personalized Contact Posters and clearer group typing indicators. Notes : supports audio recordings with transcriptions and Markdown export.

: supports audio recordings with transcriptions and Markdown export. Games app : centralizes installed titles, offers Game Overlay controls, and supports advanced graphics via Metal 4.

: centralizes installed titles, offers Game Overlay controls, and supports advanced graphics via Metal 4. Accessibility: new features include Magnifier, Accessibility Reader, Braille Access, and Vehicle Motion Cues to reduce motion sickness.

Apple emphasizes that these updates are designed to make the Mac both more personal and more inclusive.

Supported devices

The update supports recent Intel and Apple silicon Macs. If you plan to install, confirm your machine appears in the list below and check app compatibility before updating.

MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (2020 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

You can update to macOS Tahoe by opening System Settings on your Mac, selecting General, then clicking Software Update. If your device is supported, the update will appear there. Click Upgrade Now, keep your Mac plugged in, and let the installation finish.

Practical notes before you upgrade

macOS Tahoe delivers visual polish and workflow gains. Spotlight, automation, and Continuity add tangible productivity value. That said, new releases can expose compatibility issues. Back up your system, confirm that critical third-party apps support Tahoe, and install the update once you verify the tools you rely on work as expected.