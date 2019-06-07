Maine Introduces Strong New Internet Privacy Law

Maine now has one of the strongest internet privacy laws in the U.S. Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed the Act to Protect the Privacy of Online Consumer Information into law Thursday.
Maine ISPs Must Get Permission to Use Customer Data
The legislation stops ISPS in Maine from using, disclosing, selling or permitting access to customer data. Customers must give express consent for that to happen. Furthermore, ISPs cannot refuse to serve, charge more, or offer a discount to a customer in order to entice them into giving that permission. The law will take effect on July 1.
In a statement, Governor Mills said:
The internet is a powerful tool, and as it becomes increasingly intertwined with our lives, it is appropriate to take steps to protect the personal information and privacy of Maine people. With this common-sense law, Maine people can access the internet with the knowledge and comfort that their personal information cannot be bought or sold by their ISPs without their express approval.
Maine State Senator Shenna Bellows sponsored the bill. She commented:
Internet privacy has become such a critical issue across our country and our state. Mainers need to be able to trust that the private data they send online won’t be sold or shared without their knowledge.
