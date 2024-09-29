Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Should Have Been an Apple Product

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Meta Platforms Inc. has outmaneuvered Apple in the wearable technology space with its latest announcements. At Meta’s Connect conference, the company unveiled an updated version of its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which Gurman argues “should have been an Apple product.”

The Ray-Ban smart glasses, which now have Apple Music integration, have gained traction with consumers due to their “slick design, useful features, and effective marketing – areas where Apple typically excels.” This success is a missed opportunity for Apple in the wearable market, where it has traditionally been a strong player.

Meta also introduced its new Quest 3S mixed reality headset, priced at just $299. This pricing strategy positions Meta to dominate the mixed reality market, as it makes the technology more accessible to mainstream consumers and gift buyers.

In contrast, Apple’s Vision Pro, priced at $3,499 (before tax), is now more than ten times the cost of Meta’s entry-level headset. Gurman argues that this price disparity is difficult to justify, especially considering that the main applications for these devices—gaming and video watching—don’t necessarily require the Vision Pro.

The analysis suggests that Apple may be on the wrong track with its high-end approach to mixed reality. At the same time, Meta’s strategy seems more aligned with turning the technology into a mainstream category.

