Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Finally Feature Full Apple Music Integration

Ray-Ban Meta glasses users can now play Apple Music without having to touch their phone.

Popular eyewear brand Ray-Ban and Meta launched the successor to the Ray-Ban Stories in 2023. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses look very similar to that first model. The product features cameras, speakers and microphones to record video, play audio and more seamlessly. The product is quite useful for recording content. In fact, that was one of the most advertised functions during their launch.

Until now, people could play Apple Music songs, but had to do so through its iPhone app. Fortunately, the Ray-Ban Meta now allows voice controls for the music streaming platform. Thanks to a recent update, users can ask the glasses’ virtual assistant to play some music. Once your Ray-Ban Meta glasses are updated to the latest software version, just connect your Apple Music account to the product through its Meta View app. After that, just say “Hey Meta” and ask the assistant to play something from Apple Music.

The Ray-Ban meta glasses are very interesting and useful. The product costs $329 in the United States, and for that price it does a very good job. At the moment, Ray-Ban Meta is only available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Australia.

