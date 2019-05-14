Van-Seyla Mork Pleads Guilty to $1 Million Apple Scam

This week Van-Seyla Mork of Kalamazoo, Michigan pleaded guilty to a US$1 million Apple scam. He filed complaints on behalf of Apple customers, claiming that they didn’t receive their purchased products. After getting refunds, he transferred it to his own bank accounts.

Fraudulent Refunds

Mr. Mork did this dozens of times and pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Originally he was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and four counts of money laundering.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to US$750,000. Mr. Mork is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21, 2019.

