Microsoft Project XCloud Launches iOS Preview

Microsoft announced the start of previews for its Project xCloud on iOS on Wednesday. Users can now apply to test the game streaming service on Apple products via the TestFlight program.

Limited Project XCloud iOS Preview Begins

Currently, the iOS version of TestFlight preview is only available for American, British, and Canadian users. It does not include Xbox Console Streaming (Preview), a facility available to Android users. Furthermore, the iOS TestFlight preview will begin with one just game – Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Microsoft said this, and the other iOS-specific features, are down to App Store rules.

According to Microsoft’s Major Nelson, a limited audience of up to 10,000 users will receive invites to the Project XCloud preview. While these initial invites will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis, Microsoft believes it will cycle through the testing audience. Consequently, others not picked initially could get a chance.

To participate in the Project XCloud test, users require: