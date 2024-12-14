Missing Apple Touch Bar? Now You Can Buy It Seperately

A Hong Kong-based company called Eniac has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Flexbar, trying to remake the famous Apple Touch Bars. The project has already raised over $75,000.

The Flexbar packs some amazing features. It’s got a sharp 10-inch 2K AMOLED touchscreen, plus USB-C connectivity, so you can hook it up to pretty much anything—Macs, Windows PCs, iPads, or even your smartphone.

What’s more, the interface is totally customizable with FlexbarDesigner software, and it can even switch layouts automatically based on the app you’re using. It makes every touch feel satisfyingly responsive because of the haptic feedback.

It comes with handy features like preloaded shortcuts for popular apps, macro recording for tackling complex tasks, a Workspace tool to save and quickly bring back your favorite setups, and even third-party API support for integration with pro software.

Early backers can secure a Flexbar for $119, with the retail price expected to be $179. The estimated delivery date is February 2025.

Like any crowdfunding project, there are some risks. This is Eniac’s first hardware product, and moving from prototype to production can be tricky. Keep in mind there might be delays or tweaks to the final product.

We got to know it via the story published by Apple World.Today.