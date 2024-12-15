When Will Battery Intelligence Drop? Here’s What We Know About the Release Date

Just when will Battery Intelligence drop? Like other Apple Beta Software Program members who saw it within the iOS 18.2 beta code, you might wonder when it’ll roll out. While we currently have little information to work with, there are some small details that can help us land an answer. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Battery Intelligence?

9to5Mac discovered Battery Intelligence within the framework of the iOS 18.2 beta. It essentially gives you an estimated charging time for your device. The report states that users will be able to receive notifications when their device has hit a certain charge level. For example, you may receive an alert once your battery level hits 90 percent. A similar feature is already available within macOS.

While code for the feature was found within the beta, the feature itself is currently disabled and is still under development. Of course, iOS 18 provides several new battery features, including an indicator when the charger you’re using isn’t ideal as well as the ability to set a charge limit.

When Will Battery Intelligence Arrive?

Right now, it’s a bit too early to say. When it comes to Apple, finding a feature within the code doesn’t necessarily indicate that the feature will arrive in the next release. For example, ProRaw features saw discovery in the code for a beta of iOS 14. However, this feature wasn’t fully functional until the release of iOS 14.3.

Conversely, features have been found within betas that did make it to the public within that release cycle. Focus Mode within iOS 15 is one example.

One last thing to consider is that just because code is present for a feature, it doesn’t fully give us an idea as to how far along the project is. As 9to5Mac observes, the code for Battery Intelligence is incomplete. It is still possible that elements of this feature will change, or even never make it to the public.

Given the information we have, it is possible that Battery Intelligence will drop on iOS 18.3 or iOS 18.4. However, this is not a guarantee, and Apple certainly isn’t talking.

And since I don’t feel like having the internet yell at me, we’ll just have to wait for an official announcement. Providing a definitive answer without sneaking into the Cupertino office in my best Craig Federighi disguise is difficult, to say the least.

While my money is on the feature being available soon, Apple may still have some trick up its sleeve.

