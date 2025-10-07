Modder Bolts PC Cooler to iPhone 17 Pro Max – It Works

A resourceful Reddit user has demonstrated a radical solution to the common problem of thermal throttling on the powerful iPhone 17 Pro Max. By strapping a stack of M.2 SSD heat-pipe coolers directly to the phone’s chassis, the tinkerer created a bulky but effective external radiator.



The result, according to their tests, is a device that can maintain approximately 90% performance stability during the demanding 3DMark stress test, a significant improvement over a standard, uncooled phone. While the modification looks absurd, it successfully addresses the heat limitations that can hinder the device during intensive tasks.

The build itself uses readily available PC components, specifically Thermalright or Graugear-style M.2 heatsinks, which are clamped to the rear of the iPhone to function like a miniature twin-tower CPU cooler. Initial versions even included small fans for active cooling, but the creator also showcased the passive setup’s effectiveness.



In one impressive demonstration, the fanless version sustained a five-minute 4K/60 ProRes 422 HQ recording without issue, all while the phone was simultaneously charging and streaming its display to a TV via AirPlay, a workload that would typically trigger throttling quickly.

The practical benefits were immediately clear. In synthetic benchmarks, achieving near-perfect stability means the processor is not significantly slowing down under a sustained load.



For real-world use, this translates to longer, uninterrupted high-resolution video recording and smoother gameplay in demanding 3D titles. The experiment proves that the iPhone’s chassis is capable of dissipating a great deal of heat, provided it is connected to a large enough external heatsink to draw that energy away from the internal System on a Chip (SoC).

Online discussion around the project quickly turned to why Apple doesn’t implement a similar solution. The answer lies in design priorities: pocketability, weight, and maintaining robust dust and water resistance seals are paramount for a mass-market device.



However, many users suggested a more elegant version could be made as a snap-on MagSafe accessory. This idea isn’t new, as a market for clip-on and magnetic phone coolers already exists, particularly popular among mobile gamers who need to prevent performance dips during long sessions.

While this DIY mod relies on a simple heatsink, some commercial coolers use more advanced technology. Peltier coolers, also known as thermoelectric coolers (TECs), use power to create a significant temperature difference, actively chilling the back of the phone.



While highly effective, these units can draw a substantial amount of power, making them better suited for stationary use rather than relying on the phone’s battery. The tinkerer’s success with a passive heatsink shows that for many tasks, simply increasing the surface area for heat dissipation is sufficient.

The implications of such a modification are most relevant for professional users and avid gamers. For videographers shooting long sessions in ProRes or Log formats, an external cooler can prevent the device from overheating and ensure tools remain responsive.



Likewise, gamers can experience fewer frame rate drops, and anyone using their phone in a hot environment, such as in direct sunlight or a car, can gain precious minutes of use before a thermal warning appears.

Of course, the trade-offs are significant. The added bulk and weight transform the sleek smartphone into a cumbersome workstation. The placement of large fins can also obstruct the ultra-wide camera lens, and the clamping mechanism could potentially compromise the phone’s ingress protection.



While Android gaming phones sometimes feature built-in fans or official clip-on accessories, Apple has historically prioritized silent operation and a slim profile over active cooling systems.

Ultimately, the experiment serves as a powerful proof-of-concept. It demonstrates a clear demand from power users for better thermal management to unlock the full potential of their devices.



While Apple is unlikely to ever ship an iPhone with a bolt-on heatsink, the strong interest in a refined MagSafe cooler suggests a viable market for an official accessory. For now, users pushing the limits of mobile performance have a choice between third-party coolers or, if they’re bold enough, a trip to the PC parts aisle.