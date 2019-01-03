New Mophie Powerstation Supports Fast Charging

If you’re looking for a Mophie Powerstation, the company just launched two new ones, the Powerstation PD and Powerstation PD XL. Both support fast charging and are US$60 and US$80, respectively.

Mophie Powerstation

1 x USB-C PD port for 18W output and 15W input

1 x USB-A port for 12W charging

Priority+ charging means Powerstation PD will recharge a connected device first then itself when plugged in to the wall

6,700 or 10,050mAh capacity

Includes USB-C to USB-C cable

2-year warranty

A new line of Powerstation Plus chargers will be coming as well:

In addition to the powerstation PD and powerstation PD XL, mophie also announced a new powerstation plus line equipped with integrated Lightning / micro USB switch tip output cables. Available in three sizes, the powerstation plus mini (4,000mAh), powerstation plus (6,000mAh), and powerstation plus XL (10,000mAh) batteries will charge your device with speeds up to 10W. The powerstation plus line will be available in various colors on mophie.com in Q1 2019 for US$59.95, US$79.95, and US$99.95 respectively.

