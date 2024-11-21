Move From iPhone Mini to iPhone Plus Played Well for Apple

Apple’s shift from the iPhone mini to the iPhone Plus has proven successful, according to recent sales data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). Since 2022, the shift has boosted the larger device’s market performance.

The iPhone Plus has captured 13% of total iPhone sales in 2024, outperforming its predecessor, the iPhone mini, which held only a 7% market share in 2022 before declining to 1% in 2023. Apple kept its premium game strong, with the Pro Max still catching 26% of sales.

The current iPhone lineup shows a clear consumer preference pattern:

The base iPhone model maintains market leadership with 42% of sales

iPhone Pro Max holds the second position at 26%

iPhone Pro accounts for 19% of sales

iPhone Plus secures 13% market share

Apple’s focus on larger models is paying off. The Plus and Pro Max versions cost more than the regular ones but use similar components.

The data shows that Apple’s decision to replace the compact mini with the larger Plus model has aligned well with consumer preferences.

