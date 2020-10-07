Following hot on the heels of Tiny World, natural history series Earthsound is heading to Apple TV+, Deadline revealed. From British company Offspring Films, the 12-part series uses top-end audio technology to tell wildlife stories.

Earthsound is Latest Nature Series Heading to Apple TV+

Earthsound uses the latest in audio technology to incorporate 360 degree sound design to tell previously unfamiliar stories from around the globe. What immediately jumps out at me is a possible tie-in with Apple’s new spatial audio feature for AirPods Pro. Each episode is half-an-hour long.

Producers Justin Anderson (Planet Earth II), Joe Stevens (Blue Planet II), and Tom Payne (Big Blue: Live) are working on the series. Earthsound is executive produced by Alex Williamson, with Sam Hodgson as series producer. At the time of this writing, there was no confirmed date for when the show will appear on Apple TV+. Offspring Films previously produced Earth at Night in Color for Apple.