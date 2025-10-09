Netflix brings five new TV party games, all playable with your iPhone

Netflix is turning your living room into a gaming hub. The company is expanding its gaming push beyond mobile screens, introducing five new party games that work directly on your TV. You can now grab your iPhone, scan a code, and jump into the action without downloading a single app.

A New Way to Play Together

Netflix says this next step in its gaming journey makes it as easy to play as it is to stream a show. Once you open the Games tab on your TV, you can select a title and connect your phone as the controller. It’s a setup familiar to anyone who’s played Jackbox, but with Netflix’s lineup, the focus is on recognizable names and family-friendly fun.

The upcoming collection includes:

LEGO Party! – Compete in fast-paced mini-games and collect gold through themed zones.

– Compete in fast-paced mini-games and collect gold through themed zones. Boggle Party – Race to find the best words in a grid before the timer ends.

– Race to find the best words in a grid before the timer ends. Pictionary: Game Night – Sketch clues and see who guesses first.

– Sketch clues and see who guesses first. Tetris Time Warp – Relive versions of Tetris across time, from the 1984 classic to Game Boy nostalgia.

– Relive versions of Tetris across time, from the 1984 classic to Game Boy nostalgia. Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends – Play a deduction game where one player fakes their way through.

Designed for the Holidays

In its announcement post, Netflix framed the launch around holiday gatherings, encouraging subscribers to play together on the big screen. The games will be available to anyone with a Netflix account and a compatible smart TV. No controllers, no extra setup, your iPhone or Android phone does it all.

The streamer hasn’t confirmed release dates but hinted at a rollout “soon.” With the holidays near, Netflix is positioning itself not just as a place to watch, but a place to play. It’s a small but strategic move that blends entertainment, social play, and the device already in your hand.