A new ‘Apple for Kids’ mini-site launched Thursday. It gives parents various piece of guidance on how they can keep their children safe when using Apple devices.

‘Apple For Kids’ Page Goes Live

On the ‘Apple for Kids’ page they are options for ‘Manage your family group’, ‘If your child forgot their passcode’, and ”If your child bought something by accident’. There is also easy access to set up family sharing and a child’s device. Furthermore, the page highlights features like ‘Ask to Buy’, ‘Find My’ and the ability to limit and monitor usage, helping parents keep adults keep track of their childrens’ digital activities. There are also options for setting a child’s birthdate. For those over 13 you can generally do this in the settings app. For those younger you need to contact Apple directly. (The age limit this applies to does differ slightly depending on the country.)