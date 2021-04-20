A new Apple TV 4K was unveiled at Spring Loaded event on Tuesday. There is also a redesigned Siri Remote (both pictured above). Costing US $179, orders for the new Apple TV 4K start on Friday, April 30. It will become available in the second half of May in more than 30 countries and regions, including the U.S. The new Siri Remote costs US$59 by itself or $149 with an Apple TV HD.

New Apple TV 4K Launches

The upgraded device contains an A12 Bionic chip. This provides an improvement in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, commented:

Apple TV 4K is in a category of its own, leveraging a deep integration of Apple hardware, software, and services that deliver a massive upgrade to any TV for the very best cinematic experience. With the A12 Bionic and the all-new Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K lets customers enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and more in the highest quality, with simple and intuitive controls. And of course, Apple TV 4K offers easy access to Apple services, along with thousands of apps on the App Store for even more entertainment options.

The new Apple TV 4K will support high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video. This means 60 frames per second (fps) content will play more smoothly. It also means users can AirPlay HDR videos shot on an iPhone 12 Pro and play them to a new Apple TV 4K and play them back in full 60-fps Dolby Vision. Apple also said it is working with the likes of FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount+, Red Bull TV, and Canal+ as they start to provide content in this fashion.

Another eye-catching feature was color balance. The Apple TV uses the iPhone’s light sensor to compare the color balance with industry-standard specifications. The Apple TV then automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast.

New Siri Remote

There is going to be a Siri Remote too. It will come with a clickpad control that offers five-way navigation and is touch-enabled. The outer ring of the clickpad now supports a circular gesture too so it can be used as a jog control. Furthermore, its power button can also control a TV’s power. There is another button mute for mute too, with the Siri button now on the side. In addition, Siri now works on Apple TV in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand, alongside the existing 13 countries.