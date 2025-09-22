New Apple TV Reportedly Getting A17 Pro Chip and AI Features soon

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant update for its set-top box, with a new model expected to launch before the end of 2025. Rumors suggest the next Apple TV will be powered by the A17 Pro chip, a major performance leap designed to prepare the device for the company’s push into artificial intelligence. This would mark the first hardware refresh for the product since the current A15 Bionic model was released in October 2022.

The move to an A17 Pro processor would align the living room device more closely with the capabilities of a modern iPhone. Such a powerful chip is seen as a necessary step for bringing on-device processing for Apple Intelligence to the tvOS platform. This could enable a much smarter and more responsive Siri, improved content discovery, and advanced features that rely on local machine learning, although Apple has not yet officially announced AI features for its TV software.

Alongside the processor upgrade, the new Apple TV is also rumored to feature a revised wireless stack. Reports point to a new Apple-designed chip that could support Wi-Fi 6E or even Wi-Fi 7. This would offer faster, more reliable connectivity, reducing latency for streaming high-resolution content and improving performance for screen mirroring and multi-speaker audio setups.

While the hardware seems poised for an AI-centric future, the software is still catching up. Apple recently rolled out tvOS 26 with a redesigned “Liquid Glass” interface and other enhancements, but some of these visual upgrades are limited to the most recent 4K models. As it stands, Apple Intelligence is only available on supported iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, with no official timeline for its arrival on the big screen.

Other long-rumored features, such as a built-in camera for FaceTime calls, remain speculative and are not expected to be part of this particular hardware revision. For now, Apple’s strategy involves using an iPhone or iPad as a continuity camera for video calls on the TV. The primary focus for the late 2025 model appears to be establishing the necessary performance headroom for future software innovations.

If the rumors hold true, the upcoming Apple TV would be a forward-looking device aimed at solidifying its place in Apple’s increasingly intelligent ecosystem. With the current model approaching its third year on the market, a fall hardware event would be the logical time for Apple to unveil a successor that’s ready for the next generation of on-device AI and enhanced connectivity.