New Design for Netflix tvOS App Now Available

Netflix has started rolling out its redesigned Apple TV app, giving the popular streaming platform a fresh look and a more streamlined experience for tvOS users. The update, first announced in May, is now appearing for viewers with the latest version of the app installed.

The redesign aims to make browsing and decision-making easier. According to Netflix’s original announcement, titles now display more key information upfront, including tags such as “Emmy Award Winner” or “#1 in TV Shows,” so you can quickly see why a program might be worth your time. Shortcuts to Search and My List, previously tucked away on the left, now sit at the top of the page for easier access.

Netflix has also improved its real-time recommendations to better match your current mood and interests, and introduced a cleaner, more modern homepage layout. The company says these changes are intended to deliver a more polished viewing experience.

Similarities to Apple’s Own TV App

The new navigation menu at the top of Netflix’s Apple TV interface closely resembles the layout of Apple’s own TV app, particularly following Apple’s tvOS 26 redesign. This similarity extends to the menu’s structure and placement, making the experience more familiar for those who use both platforms.

As noted by users (via 9to5mac), the redesign appears to be part of the latest app update on tvOS. Netflix has not confirmed the exact rollout schedule, but installing the newest version should make the updated interface available.