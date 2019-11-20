New ‘Everyone Can Code’ Program Supports Younger Students

Apple has redesigned its ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum to add more support for elementary and middle school students.

New Everyone Can Code

The new curriculum builds on what it already offers: Interactive puzzles, guides, and activities to make coding fun for younger students. Apple released a new eBook called Everyone Can Code Puzzles that uses Swift Playgrounds. There is also a companion teacher guide.

It also integrates Apple’s Everyone Can Create guides to help students explore drawing, music, video, and photos. For more advanced students the Develop in Swift curriculum will give students tools and techniques to quality for high-demand and high-skill jobs.

Computer Science Week

To celebrate Computer Science Week Apple retail stores will increase its Today at Apple coding sessions from December 1 to December 15. Certain stores will also offer special sessions, like a new Coding Lab with the Helpsters for preschool-age kids. Helpsters is a new show for Apple TV+ from the makers of Sesame Street.

Further Reading:

[Construction Begins of Austin, Texas Apple Campus]

[Review: Photoshop for iPad Isn’t Great and Hopefully Improves]