New IEEE 802.11ay Wi-Fi Standard Could be Heading to iPhones

The next generation of iPhones could support a new Wi-Fi standard known as IEEE 802.11ay, according to rumors coming from Japan. The technology could be used to facilitate communication between devices in close proximity.

IEEE 802.11ay Standard Still in Draft From

The IEEE 802.11ay standard offers four-times the bandwidth of its predecessor, adding four streams of multiple reception/transmission. It also uses the 60GHz spectrum. However, while it is very interesting technology, it is still only really in draft form at the moment. MacRumors picked up on the Japanese reported that suggested the technology could be used with tools like AirDrop to allow communication between iPhones or other nearby Apple devices.