Apple, Johnson & Johnson Launch ‘Heartline’ Study

Apple is partnering with Johnson & Johnson to launch the Heartline study to determine if the accompanying app as well as Apple Watch can reduce the risk of a stroke.

Heartline Study

To enroll in the Heartline study you must be 65 or older, a resident in the U.S., have Original (traditional) Medicare, own an iPhone 6s or later, and agree to give access to your Medicare claims data. You can sign up at Heartline.com.

The study’s goal is to determine if the Heartline Study app, combined with the Apple Watch ECG function, can reduce the likelihood of a stroke and improve health outcomes with earlier detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib). Dr. C. Michael Gibson, Co-Chair of the Heartline Executive Committee and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and CEO, Baim Institute:

Heartline is a study that has the potential to fundamentally change our understanding of how digital health tools, like the ECG app and irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch, could lead to earlier detection of AFib, helping patients understand and directly engage in their heart health, prompting potentially life-saving conversations with their doctors, and improving health outcomes.

Atrial fibrillation is the leading cause of stroke and people don’t usually experience symptoms. Over 33 million people around the world and up to six million Americans live with AFib.

