New iPad Mini 7 Cellular Is $150 More Expensive Than WiFi Variant

Apple has launched the latest version of its iPad mini, now available with upgrades as big as 2x the RAM of the iPad mini 6 and new features. The device is powered by the A17 Pro chip, which was last seen in the iPhone 15 Pro; thanks to this, users will be able to use Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence, part of iPadOS 18, uses Apple silicon and generative models to provide personalized intelligence while safeguarding user privacy, which has been rare when it comes to AI.

The iPad mini has improved connectivity options. It supports Wi-Fi 6E. Additionally, it comes with a USB-C port that can transfer data at speeds up to 10Gbps, doubling the rate of the previous model.

The device also comes with a 12MP wide back camera featuring Smart HDR 4 and machine learning capabilities for document scanning directly within the Camera app. Furthermore, the new iPad mini supports Apple Pencil Pro.

Available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, the iPad mini starts at $499 for the Wi-Fi model and $649 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It offers storage options beginning at 128GB—double that of its predecessor—and includes options up to 512 GB.

