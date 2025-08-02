New Japan Law Breaks Apple and Google’s App Store Monopoly

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has finalized sweeping new regulations aimed at curbing Apple and Google’s dominance in the smartphone software market. Under the new Mobile Software Competition Act Guidelines, both companies must allow third-party app stores and payment systems on their platforms. The rules, which take effect on December 18, 2025, mark a major shift in how mobile ecosystems operate in Japan.

App Store Exclusivity, Developer Data Access Blocked

At the heart of the guidelines is a ban on anti-competitive practices that favor Apple and Google’s own apps or services over third-party offerings. Both companies must stop using operating system-level user data to give their apps an unfair advantage. They can’t interfere with how rival apps are reviewed, ranked, or listed in app stores.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) will require the companies to implement internal firewalls that prevent their app development teams from accessing sensitive third-party developer data. Annual compliance reports will be mandatory, allowing the commission to track ongoing adherence.

In plain terms, Apple and Google can’t restrict app store availability to just their own stores or subsidiaries. Nor can they require app developers to use only their in-house payment systems.

According to the guidelines, “Article 7, Item 1” prohibits OS providers from limiting app store options, while “Article 8, Item 1” bans conditions that restrict developers from offering alternative payment methods. These core clauses close long-standing loopholes that enabled platform-level gatekeeping.

Japan Aligns with Global Antitrust Trends

In many ways, Japan’s move mirrors recent steps taken by the European Union under the Digital Markets Act. Similarly, South Korea and the U.S. have introduced or proposed laws to loosen Apple and Google’s grip on mobile software markets.

In its July 29 statement, the JFTC said the final rules follow a public comment period that drew 105 responses between May 15 and June 13. The agency reviewed all submissions before finalizing the subordinate legislation and detailed enforcement guidelines. It emphasized that public awareness campaigns will follow in the lead-up to full implementation. The full guidelines, issued in a 119-page document, can be accessed via the JFTC’s official site. The agency notes that English translations are provided for reference, while the original Japanese text remains authoritative.

Ultimately, Japan is sending a clear message. After years of scrutiny, the country is no longer letting tech giants set the terms. As a result, developers and users can expect broader access to app stores, payment systems, and device features that were once locked behind platform walls.