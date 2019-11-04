Microsoft Announces All-In-One Office App for iOS

Today Microsoft announced a new app called Office. It combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single app.

Office

Office gives people a new way to use Microsoft’s productivity tools, and helps you save space on your iPhone instead of downloading multiple apps. The company released a video showing the app:

The new Office mobile app represents our vision for what a productivity solution would look like if first built for mobile devices. In designing this new experience, we first considered how people’s expectations differ when using a phone versus a computer, so we set out to optimize for simplicity, efficiency, and common mobile needs.

The app isn’t officially released yet but you can sign up for a preview version for TestFlight.

