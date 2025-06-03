New Rumor Disputes ProMotion Upgrade for iPhone 17 Models

Apple’s iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may not include ProMotion displays after all, despite earlier reports suggesting a major upgrade. According to a new leak, the two models will use standard 120Hz displays without the adaptive refresh rate that defines ProMotion.

Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital claims that the devices will receive a fixed 120Hz refresh rate, marking an upgrade from the current 60Hz panels, but without the adaptive range ProMotion delivers. If accurate, this means users would see smoother visuals compared to older models, but the displays would not adjust based on content, potentially leading to less efficient battery usage.

The claim directly contradicts an earlier report by MacRumours quoting Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, who stated that Apple would bring ProMotion to the standard iPhone 17 models in 2025. Young, who has a strong track record with display-related leaks, suggested both the iPhone 17 and 17 Air would adopt low-power LTPO technology, enabling dynamic refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz.

ProMotion technology debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. It allows the screen to scale its refresh rate based on activity—for example, using 10Hz when reading static content and ramping up to 120Hz when scrolling or gaming. This flexibility improves responsiveness while conserving battery life. Without it, Apple’s standard iPhone 17 models are a partial step forward at best.

Although the source behind the new rumor has a mixed track record, the claim fits with Apple’s broader strategy of keeping premium features exclusive to the Pro lineup. Apple has long used ProMotion, Always-On Display, and LTPO panels as differentiators between its entry-level and flagship models. Keeping ProMotion off the base iPhones allows the company to market those features as value-adds for the higher-end Pro and Pro Max devices.

A Step Forward, But Not Quite Pro

A fixed 120Hz display would still represent a meaningful improvement over the current 60Hz experience on non-Pro iPhones. Users would benefit from noticeably smoother scrolling and animations. However, without ProMotion’s adaptive capabilities, battery efficiency could take a hit during everyday use. The trade-off may not sit well with power users, especially if Apple markets the feature without clarifying the distinction.

Until Apple officially reveals the iPhone 17 lineup, these details remain speculative. But as conflicting leaks circulate, one thing is clear: expectations for Apple’s next display upgrade are running high, and not everyone agrees on what’s coming next.