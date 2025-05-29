New Video Reveals Thicker iPhone 17 Pro Max

A recent hands-on video offers a detailed look at the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, and let’s just say it’s “max” on thickness. The upcoming device will likely measure 8.725mm in thickness, which is a notable increase from the 8.25 mm thickness of the current iPhone 16 Pro Max. This change means that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be one of the thickest iPhones in recent years.

The 33-second video, posted on X by Majin Bu, showcases a dummy model based on the thicker iPhone 17 Pro Max’s leaked dimensions.

Image source: X

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the design change, the increased thickness is likely to accommodate a larger battery. This will address user demands for extended battery life.

The super-sized iPhone 17 Pro Max is in sharp contrast to the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air that’s been receiving a lot of buzz. The 17 Air is poised to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.6mm.