New YouTube UI looks like inspired by Apple’s iOS 26

The latest YouTube redesign has started a heated debate. Many users think Google has taken a few too many cues from Apple’s iOS 26 update. The rounded buttons, translucent overlays, and “liquid glass” blur effect look strikingly similar to what Apple introduced earlier this year. While some people like the fresh look, others say it feels unnecessary and cluttered.

A Familiar Look

The biggest change in YouTube’s new interface is its shift toward soft, frosted textures. Buttons appear thicker, and the blur behind the controls now looks more like Apple’s Liquid Glass design. The similarities are hard to ignore. Apple first used this style in iOS 26, blending transparency with animation to create a layered effect. On YouTube, it’s almost a direct copy, especially noticeable when you pause a video or switch to Picture-in-Picture.

Reddit users have been vocal about it. One comment read, “The new YouTube UI is so forced and obviously inspired by iOS 26. It was perfectly fine before.” Another added, “No one asked for it, and it just gets in the way.” Others joked that Google couldn’t resist “going for the Apple look.” The blur might be pretty, but many say it slows down usability. Some also complain that the large pause button blocks too much of the screen.

Not Everyone Hates It

Still, not all feedback is negative. A few users say the bigger, bolder buttons are easier to tap, especially when watching in PiP mode or while multitasking. They argue that the design looks more modern and fits better with current system aesthetics. One user mentioned, “I love it. For once, buttons actually look like buttons again.” The new design also fades out faster, so controls don’t linger on the screen for long.

It’s clear that both Apple and Google are trying to make interfaces feel more tactile again. The flat, minimalist phase is fading, replaced by glassy visuals and motion-driven layers. For some, it’s a welcome change. For others, it’s a step backward in usability.

In the end, YouTube’s new look borrows heavily from Apple’s design playbook. Whether that’s imitation or inspiration depends on how much you like blur.