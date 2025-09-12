iOS Version History: Complete List from iOS 1 to iOS 26

The first iPhone OS, later renamed iOS, launched in 2007 with the original iPhone. Since then, Apple has released major updates almost every year. Each version added new features, design changes, or performance upgrades. The most recent, iOS 26, came out in 2025, bringing a new design language and AI integration.

Below you’ll find a detailed look at every version, from iOS 1 through iOS 26!

Timeline Table: iOS 1 to iOS 26

Version Year Headline change iOS 1 2007 Original OS with core apps iOS 2 2008 App Store introduced iOS 3 2009 Copy & paste, MMS iOS 4 2010 Multitasking, folders iOS 5 2011 iCloud, new notifications iOS 6 2012 Apple Maps, Passbook iOS 7 2013 Major flat redesign iOS 8 2014 Extensions, keyboards iOS 9 2015 Battery and performance iOS 10 2016 Rich Messages, Siri API iOS 11 2017 ARKit, Control Center iOS 12 2018 Speed boost, Screen Time iOS 13 2019 Dark mode, privacy iOS 14 2020 Widgets, App Library iOS 15 2021 Focus modes, SharePlay iOS 16 2022 Lock screen widgets iOS 17 2023 Interactive widgets iOS 18 2024 Refinements, Apple Intelligence iOS 26 2025 Liquid Glass design, improved AI

iOS 1 — The Beginning

Release date: June 29, 2007

iOS 1 (called iPhone OS at the time) shipped with the first iPhone. It was basic but revolutionary, bringing multitouch, a home screen with icons, and core apps like Phone, Safari, and Mail. No third-party apps existed yet.

This version laid the groundwork for everything that came after. It introduced gestures and the on-screen keyboard that made the iPhone unique.

Key features:

Home screen with built-in apps

Multi-touch navigation

Safari web browser

On-screen keyboard

iOS 2 — App Store Arrives

Release date: July 11, 2008

iOS 2 introduced the App Store, which transformed the iPhone into a platform for developers and created an entire app economy. Users could now install third-party apps.

It was the beginning of the iPhone as more than a phone — it became a pocket computer with endless possibilities.

Key features:

App Store launch

Developer APIs for apps

Enterprise email support

Security and stability updates

iOS 3 — Copy & Paste

Release date: June 17, 2009

This release focused on practical additions. For the first time, users could copy and paste text, send MMS, and search more effectively.

It was also when iPhones started supporting video recording on newer models, expanding the phone’s multimedia use.

Key features:

Copy & paste

MMS messaging

Spotlight search

Video recording support

iOS 4 — Multitasking Era

Release date: June 21, 2010

Apple renamed the software from iPhone OS to iOS. The big upgrade was multitasking, letting users switch between apps without fully closing them.

Home screen folders made organization easier. Wallpaper customization also became possible for the first time.

Key features:

Multitasking support

App folders

Custom wallpapers

iBooks app

iOS 5 — iCloud Connection

Release date: October 12, 2011

iOS 5 introduced iCloud, bringing cloud backups and syncing across devices. Notification Center gave users a single place for alerts.

This update also added iMessage, allowing free messaging between Apple users, changing how iPhones communicated.

Key features:

iCloud integration

Notification Center

iMessage

Over-the-air updates

iOS 6 — Apple Maps

Release date: September 19, 2012

In iOS 6, Apple replaced Google Maps with its own Maps app, though it faced early criticism. Passbook (later Wallet) arrived for tickets and passes.

Siri gained more skills, expanding beyond the basics.

Key features:

Apple Maps debuts

Passbook app

Siri improvements

Shared Photo Streams

iOS 7 — Flat Redesign

Release date: September 18, 2013

iOS 7 was a complete visual overhaul. Apple moved from skeuomorphic design to a flat, modern look with translucent layers.

It felt like a brand-new OS. Control Center, improved multitasking, and redesigned icons gave iOS a fresh identity.

Key features:

Flat, colorful design

Control Center

Improved multitasking previews

Revamped notifications

iOS 8 — Extensions

Release date: September 17, 2014

iOS 8 expanded the system’s flexibility. For the first time, users could install third-party keyboards and widgets. Developers could use HealthKit and HomeKit frameworks.

This version opened up more of iOS to outside developers, signaling a more open platform.

Key features:

Third-party keyboards

Widgets in Today view

HealthKit and HomeKit

App extensions

iOS 9 — Performance Boost

Release date: September 16, 2015

Apple improved performance, especially on older iPhones. iOS 9 brought Low Power Mode to extend battery life and added smarter Siri suggestions.

It was more about refinement than design, but it made daily use smoother and more efficient.

Key features:

Low Power Mode

Faster performance

Proactive Siri suggestions

Transit directions in Maps

iOS 10 — Richer Messages

Release date: September 13, 2016

Messages became more expressive with stickers, animations, and apps inside iMessage. Siri opened up more to developers.

Apple also redesigned the lock screen and notifications and added the Home app for smart devices.

Key features:

Stickers and effects in Messages

Siri extensions

Redesigned lock screen

Home app

iOS 11 — AR Takes Off

Release date: September 19, 2017

iOS 11 introduced ARKit, bringing augmented reality apps to the iPhone. Control Center was redesigned, and iPad users got drag-and-drop multitasking.

This was also the version that ended 32-bit app support, cutting off older apps.

Key features:

ARKit for AR apps

Redesigned Control Center

Drag and drop on iPad

64-bit apps only

iOS 12 — Stability Focus

Release date: September 17, 2018

Apple turned its attention to speed and stability. Even older devices saw noticeable performance gains. Group FaceTime was introduced.

Screen Time also appeared, helping people track and manage device use.

Key features:

Faster performance

Group FaceTime

Screen Time

Notifications grouping

iOS 13 — Dark Mode

Release date: September 19, 2019

iOS 13 finally brought dark mode across the system. Apple also added Sign in with Apple for privacy-focused logins.

Maps and Photos got major redesigns, and the groundwork for iPadOS began.

Key features:

Dark mode

Sign in with Apple

Redesigned Maps and Photos

Privacy controls

iOS 14 — Widgets

Release date: September 16, 2020

Home screen widgets gave users more control over layout. The App Library organized apps automatically, and picture-in-picture video arrived.

This update felt like the most customizable iOS had ever been.

Key features:

Home screen widgets

App Library

Picture-in-picture mode

Compact calls and Siri UI

iOS 15 — Focus Modes

Release date: September 20, 2021

Focus modes let people control when notifications come through. FaceTime added SharePlay and spatial audio. Privacy features expanded with Mail Privacy Protection.

Apple leaned into digital well-being and secure communication.

Key features:

Focus modes

SharePlay in FaceTime

App Tracking Transparency

Mail Privacy Protection

iOS 16 — Lock Screen

Release date: September 12, 2022

Lock screen customization arrived, with fonts, colors, and widgets. Messages got “Edit” and “Undo Send”. Safety Check was added for emergency privacy resets.

This update made iPhones feel more personal and secure.

Key features:

Lock screen widgets

Edit and undo in Messages

Safety Check

More personalization

iOS 17 — Interactive Widgets

Release date: September 18, 2023

Widgets became interactive, letting users take actions without opening apps. Autocorrect and voicemail transcription improved.

It was more incremental, but polished for daily use.

Key features:

Interactive widgets

Better autocorrect

Voicemail transcription

Messaging updates

iOS 18 — Apple Intelligence

Release date: September 16, 2024

iOS 18 introduced Apple Intelligence, Apple’s system AI. It brought writing tools, image tools such as Clean Up, Genmoji, and Image Playground, smarter Siri behavior, and notification summaries. Availability depends on the device and iOS 18 point releases.

It wasn’t just about new looks, iOS 18 made the iPhone more intelligent in everyday use. Some of these features only work on newer devices with the latest chips, but they set the stage for how Apple plans to blend AI into future updates.

Key features:

Apple Intelligence (system-wide AI)

AI writing tools: rewrite, proofread, summarize text

Smarter Siri with context awareness

Photos “Clean Up” to remove unwanted objects

Genmoji and Image Playground for AI-generated content

Notification summaries powered by AI

iOS 26 — Liquid Glass

Release date: September 15, 2025

The newest version, iOS 26, released in September 2025, introduced the Liquid Glass design language and integrated AI throughout the system. It dropped support for older A12-based devices.

This is Apple’s most ambitious redesign in years, signaling a shift toward AI-driven personalization.

Key features:

Liquid Glass UI redesign

AI-powered tools and suggestions

Updated icons and layouts

End of support for some older iPhones

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the first iOS released? The first version, called iPhone OS 1, launched on June 29, 2007, alongside the original iPhone. What is the latest iOS version? As of 2025, the latest release is iOS 26, which introduced the Liquid Glass design language and expanded Apple Intelligence AI features. Did iOS 18 really bring AI to the iPhone? Yes. iOS 18 introduced Apple Intelligence, Apple’s system-wide AI that powers writing tools, smarter Siri, image editing features, and more. Some features only work on newer devices. How often does Apple release new iOS versions? Apple typically announces a major new iOS version in June at WWDC and rolls it out to the public in September each year.

Conclusion

From iOS 1 in 2007 to iOS 26 in 2025, Apple’s mobile operating system has grown from a simple set of core apps into a feature-rich platform powered by design, performance, and now artificial intelligence. Each version built on the last, shaping how millions of people use their iPhones every day.

Looking back shows the steady pace of innovation, and looking forward suggests iOS will keep blending personalization, intelligence, and usability in even bigger ways!