iOS Version History: Complete List from iOS 1 to iOS 26

The first iPhone OS, later renamed iOS, launched in 2007 with the original iPhone. Since then, Apple has released major updates almost every year. Each version added new features, design changes, or performance upgrades. The most recent, iOS 26, came out in 2025, bringing a new design language and AI integration.
Below you’ll find a detailed look at every version, from iOS 1 through iOS 26!
Table of contents
- Timeline Table: iOS 1 to iOS 26
- iOS 1 — The Beginning
- iOS 2 — App Store Arrives
- iOS 3 — Copy & Paste
- iOS 4 — Multitasking Era
- iOS 5 — iCloud Connection
- iOS 6 — Apple Maps
- iOS 7 — Flat Redesign
- iOS 8 — Extensions
- iOS 9 — Performance Boost
- iOS 10 — Richer Messages
- iOS 11 — AR Takes Off
- iOS 12 — Stability Focus
- iOS 13 — Dark Mode
- iOS 14 — Widgets
- iOS 15 — Focus Modes
- iOS 16 — Lock Screen
- iOS 17 — Interactive Widgets
- iOS 18 — Apple Intelligence
- iOS 26 — Liquid Glass
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Conclusion
Timeline Table: iOS 1 to iOS 26
|Version
|Year
|Headline change
|iOS 1
|2007
|Original OS with core apps
|iOS 2
|2008
|App Store introduced
|iOS 3
|2009
|Copy & paste, MMS
|iOS 4
|2010
|Multitasking, folders
|iOS 5
|2011
|iCloud, new notifications
|iOS 6
|2012
|Apple Maps, Passbook
|iOS 7
|2013
|Major flat redesign
|iOS 8
|2014
|Extensions, keyboards
|iOS 9
|2015
|Battery and performance
|iOS 10
|2016
|Rich Messages, Siri API
|iOS 11
|2017
|ARKit, Control Center
|iOS 12
|2018
|Speed boost, Screen Time
|iOS 13
|2019
|Dark mode, privacy
|iOS 14
|2020
|Widgets, App Library
|iOS 15
|2021
|Focus modes, SharePlay
|iOS 16
|2022
|Lock screen widgets
|iOS 17
|2023
|Interactive widgets
|iOS 18
|2024
|Refinements, Apple Intelligence
|iOS 26
|2025
|Liquid Glass design, improved AI
iOS 1 — The Beginning
Release date: June 29, 2007
iOS 1 (called iPhone OS at the time) shipped with the first iPhone. It was basic but revolutionary, bringing multitouch, a home screen with icons, and core apps like Phone, Safari, and Mail. No third-party apps existed yet.
This version laid the groundwork for everything that came after. It introduced gestures and the on-screen keyboard that made the iPhone unique.
Key features:
- Home screen with built-in apps
- Multi-touch navigation
- Safari web browser
- On-screen keyboard
iOS 2 — App Store Arrives
Release date: July 11, 2008
iOS 2 introduced the App Store, which transformed the iPhone into a platform for developers and created an entire app economy. Users could now install third-party apps.
It was the beginning of the iPhone as more than a phone — it became a pocket computer with endless possibilities.
Key features:
- App Store launch
- Developer APIs for apps
- Enterprise email support
- Security and stability updates
iOS 3 — Copy & Paste
Release date: June 17, 2009
This release focused on practical additions. For the first time, users could copy and paste text, send MMS, and search more effectively.
It was also when iPhones started supporting video recording on newer models, expanding the phone’s multimedia use.
Key features:
- Copy & paste
- MMS messaging
- Spotlight search
- Video recording support
iOS 4 — Multitasking Era
Release date: June 21, 2010
Apple renamed the software from iPhone OS to iOS. The big upgrade was multitasking, letting users switch between apps without fully closing them.
Home screen folders made organization easier. Wallpaper customization also became possible for the first time.
Key features:
- Multitasking support
- App folders
- Custom wallpapers
- iBooks app
iOS 5 — iCloud Connection
Release date: October 12, 2011
iOS 5 introduced iCloud, bringing cloud backups and syncing across devices. Notification Center gave users a single place for alerts.
This update also added iMessage, allowing free messaging between Apple users, changing how iPhones communicated.
Key features:
- iCloud integration
- Notification Center
- iMessage
- Over-the-air updates
iOS 6 — Apple Maps
Release date: September 19, 2012
In iOS 6, Apple replaced Google Maps with its own Maps app, though it faced early criticism. Passbook (later Wallet) arrived for tickets and passes.
Siri gained more skills, expanding beyond the basics.
Key features:
- Apple Maps debuts
- Passbook app
- Siri improvements
- Shared Photo Streams
iOS 7 — Flat Redesign
Release date: September 18, 2013
iOS 7 was a complete visual overhaul. Apple moved from skeuomorphic design to a flat, modern look with translucent layers.
It felt like a brand-new OS. Control Center, improved multitasking, and redesigned icons gave iOS a fresh identity.
Key features:
- Flat, colorful design
- Control Center
- Improved multitasking previews
- Revamped notifications
iOS 8 — Extensions
Release date: September 17, 2014
iOS 8 expanded the system’s flexibility. For the first time, users could install third-party keyboards and widgets. Developers could use HealthKit and HomeKit frameworks.
This version opened up more of iOS to outside developers, signaling a more open platform.
Key features:
- Third-party keyboards
- Widgets in Today view
- HealthKit and HomeKit
- App extensions
iOS 9 — Performance Boost
Release date: September 16, 2015
Apple improved performance, especially on older iPhones. iOS 9 brought Low Power Mode to extend battery life and added smarter Siri suggestions.
It was more about refinement than design, but it made daily use smoother and more efficient.
Key features:
- Low Power Mode
- Faster performance
- Proactive Siri suggestions
- Transit directions in Maps
iOS 10 — Richer Messages
Release date: September 13, 2016
Messages became more expressive with stickers, animations, and apps inside iMessage. Siri opened up more to developers.
Apple also redesigned the lock screen and notifications and added the Home app for smart devices.
Key features:
- Stickers and effects in Messages
- Siri extensions
- Redesigned lock screen
- Home app
iOS 11 — AR Takes Off
Release date: September 19, 2017
iOS 11 introduced ARKit, bringing augmented reality apps to the iPhone. Control Center was redesigned, and iPad users got drag-and-drop multitasking.
This was also the version that ended 32-bit app support, cutting off older apps.
Key features:
- ARKit for AR apps
- Redesigned Control Center
- Drag and drop on iPad
- 64-bit apps only
iOS 12 — Stability Focus
Release date: September 17, 2018
Apple turned its attention to speed and stability. Even older devices saw noticeable performance gains. Group FaceTime was introduced.
Screen Time also appeared, helping people track and manage device use.
Key features:
- Faster performance
- Group FaceTime
- Screen Time
- Notifications grouping
iOS 13 — Dark Mode
Release date: September 19, 2019
iOS 13 finally brought dark mode across the system. Apple also added Sign in with Apple for privacy-focused logins.
Maps and Photos got major redesigns, and the groundwork for iPadOS began.
Key features:
- Dark mode
- Sign in with Apple
- Redesigned Maps and Photos
- Privacy controls
iOS 14 — Widgets
Release date: September 16, 2020
Home screen widgets gave users more control over layout. The App Library organized apps automatically, and picture-in-picture video arrived.
This update felt like the most customizable iOS had ever been.
Key features:
- Home screen widgets
- App Library
- Picture-in-picture mode
- Compact calls and Siri UI
iOS 15 — Focus Modes
Release date: September 20, 2021
Focus modes let people control when notifications come through. FaceTime added SharePlay and spatial audio. Privacy features expanded with Mail Privacy Protection.
Apple leaned into digital well-being and secure communication.
Key features:
- Focus modes
- SharePlay in FaceTime
- App Tracking Transparency
- Mail Privacy Protection
iOS 16 — Lock Screen
Release date: September 12, 2022
Lock screen customization arrived, with fonts, colors, and widgets. Messages got “Edit” and “Undo Send”. Safety Check was added for emergency privacy resets.
This update made iPhones feel more personal and secure.
Key features:
- Lock screen widgets
- Edit and undo in Messages
- Safety Check
- More personalization
iOS 17 — Interactive Widgets
Release date: September 18, 2023
Widgets became interactive, letting users take actions without opening apps. Autocorrect and voicemail transcription improved.
It was more incremental, but polished for daily use.
Key features:
- Interactive widgets
- Better autocorrect
- Voicemail transcription
- Messaging updates
iOS 18 — Apple Intelligence
Release date: September 16, 2024
iOS 18 introduced Apple Intelligence, Apple’s system AI. It brought writing tools, image tools such as Clean Up, Genmoji, and Image Playground, smarter Siri behavior, and notification summaries. Availability depends on the device and iOS 18 point releases.
It wasn’t just about new looks, iOS 18 made the iPhone more intelligent in everyday use. Some of these features only work on newer devices with the latest chips, but they set the stage for how Apple plans to blend AI into future updates.
Key features:
- Apple Intelligence (system-wide AI)
- AI writing tools: rewrite, proofread, summarize text
- Smarter Siri with context awareness
- Photos “Clean Up” to remove unwanted objects
- Genmoji and Image Playground for AI-generated content
- Notification summaries powered by AI
iOS 26 — Liquid Glass
Release date: September 15, 2025
The newest version, iOS 26, released in September 2025, introduced the Liquid Glass design language and integrated AI throughout the system. It dropped support for older A12-based devices.
This is Apple’s most ambitious redesign in years, signaling a shift toward AI-driven personalization.
Key features:
- Liquid Glass UI redesign
- AI-powered tools and suggestions
- Updated icons and layouts
- End of support for some older iPhones
Frequently Asked Questions
The first version, called iPhone OS 1, launched on June 29, 2007, alongside the original iPhone.
As of 2025, the latest release is iOS 26, which introduced the Liquid Glass design language and expanded Apple Intelligence AI features.
Yes. iOS 18 introduced Apple Intelligence, Apple’s system-wide AI that powers writing tools, smarter Siri, image editing features, and more. Some features only work on newer devices.
Apple typically announces a major new iOS version in June at WWDC and rolls it out to the public in September each year.
Conclusion
From iOS 1 in 2007 to iOS 26 in 2025, Apple’s mobile operating system has grown from a simple set of core apps into a feature-rich platform powered by design, performance, and now artificial intelligence. Each version built on the last, shaping how millions of people use their iPhones every day.
Looking back shows the steady pace of innovation, and looking forward suggests iOS will keep blending personalization, intelligence, and usability in even bigger ways!