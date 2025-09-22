Night photos fail on your new iPhone? Here’s why

Apple says a “very rare” camera bug can affect photos shot on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro when an extremely bright LED display is pointed straight into the camera. In these conditions, images may show small blacked-out rectangles or thin white artifacts.

The issue surfaced during CNN Underscored’s iPhone Air testing at a concert, where roughly 1 in 10 images showed anomalies under hard LED signage. Apple acknowledged the behavior and said it has identified a fix that will ship in a forthcoming software update.

Apple hasn’t provided a date for the patch. The iPhone 17 family, including the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, began reaching customers on September 19, 2025.

Why it matters

Concerts, arenas, and festivals increasingly use ultra-bright LED backdrops. That’s exactly where creators and fans rely on their phone cameras most, and where this glitch can appear. If you shoot shows, sports intros, or stage events, it’s worth knowing the edge case and how to mitigate it until the update arrives.

Apple’s rapid acknowledgement and the promise of a software fix suggest no hardware return is needed. That should keep day-one buyers confident while Apple rolls out a point-release of iOS 26 to address it. (Apple hasn’t named the version.)

What to watch