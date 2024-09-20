Now Download Microsoft Windows on Mac & iPhone via App Store

Microsoft has officially launched its Windows app on the Apple App Store to improve cross-platform compatibility and remote work solutions. This release brings the Windows experience to macOS, iOS, and iPadOS devices, not just this, even on web browsers and Android devices. This means users can now access their Windows environments from their Apple devices and hence, can run Windows on Macs officially.

The Windows App works as a centralized hub for connecting to various Windows services, including:

Windows 365

Azure Virtual Desktop

Remote Desktop

Remote Desktop Services

Microsoft Dev Box

This means you can use Windows and other services via the cloud on any of these devices.

It has a customizable interface, which lets users customize their home screens and adjust display settings to their liking. It also supports multi-monitor setups, which is a boon for users who require extensive screen real estate.

It has security features like multifactor authentication. Device redirection is another feature through which integration with local device resources is possible, which again gives a more native and integrated user experience.

Existing users of Remote Desktop clients on these platforms will transition to the new Windows App. IT administrators are encouraged to review the Windows App documentation to prepare for this transition and update their internal processes accordingly.

Are you ready to officially run Windows on Macs?

