OpenAI’s Sora hits No. 3 on App Store despite invite-only launch

OpenAI’s new AI video app, Sora, is off to a strong start. Despite being limited to invited users in the U.S. and Canada, the app shot to No. 3 on the U.S. App Store’s Top Overall chart within two days of launch. That early traction shows just how hungry users are for AI-powered video tools, even before the platform is widely available.

Strong demand despite restrictions

Sora’s debut numbers are impressive for such a limited rollout. On its first day, the app recorded 56,000 downloads, and by October 1, total installs had climbed to 164,000, according to Appfigures data reported by TechCrunch. That performance places Sora ahead of major launches like Anthropic’s Claude (21,000) and Microsoft’s Copilot (7,000) and on par with xAI’s Grok (56,000).

Even the strongest players in the space, including OpenAI’s own ChatGPT (81,000) and Google’s Gemini (80,000), only slightly outperformed Sora on day one. Considering Sora’s invite-only nature, it’s likely the app could have drawn significantly higher numbers with a broader release.

Early data points to next big AI wave

Appfigures’ comparison focused on U.S. and Canadian downloads, offering a clearer view of how Sora stacks up against the competition. ChatGPT reached No. 1 on the App Store by its second day, while Sora followed closely at No. 3. Grok ranked No. 4, Gemini landed at No. 6, Copilot came in at No. 19, and Claude trailed at No. 78.

As TechCrunch noted, those results reveal a clear shift in user demand. People are ready for AI that does more than generate text and images. Sora’s rapid rise shows that AI video generation could become the next major frontier for consumer adoption.

For OpenAI, the real test will come when the app is available globally. But if these early figures are any indication, the appetite for AI-driven video creation is already strong.